LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Today community members experienced the new and free ice skating rink in downtown Lansing in front of City Hall.

The city and the Community Foundation partnered up to make the rink happen.

The 3300 square foot rink was purchased in an effort to make downtown more vibrant.

Lansing City Mayor Andy Schor says social distancing and mask wearing will be enforced. “Trying to find all of these activities for people to do that are COVID safe. We’ve done tons on the river trail. We’ve been pushing for people to get out of their house but do it safely,” said Schor.

Admission to the rink is completely free but if you plan to go, you do have to bring your own skates. City officials hope to have skates provided by the end of the fall.

“These are things that are free to the community that anyone can use, and that’s why its important to us that we come up with some skates that kids can use that might not have the ability to ever have skates,” said Laurie Baumer, vice president of the community foundation.

The synthetic ice rink is set to stay up until mid-spring.