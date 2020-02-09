New art gallery at MSU honors survivors of sexual violence

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A new art gallery made it’s debut today at the MSU Union on Michigan State University’s campus.

The gallery was created by a collaboration of Judy Walgren and survivors of sexual assault.

Walgren is the Associate Director and professor in the School of Journalism at MSU. She says before she decided to come work at the university, she did wanted to go some searching.

“I googled the name of the doctor who abused these women and the word survivor, and I got a number of photographs of them crying hysterically while they’re in his sentencing phase of his trial or I got photos of them of lots of them on stage during the EPSY awards wearing gorgeous evening wear,” said Walgren.

She says she wanted to show the courageousness of these survivors, so she reached out to some of them.

“They could have a say in the images we create together, and show the world a more or maybe different nuance or holistic view of who they are as human beings,” said Walgren.

Walgren added that she’s been working on the gallery for more than a year.

“It’s a celebratory moment but also a deep sadness, I don’t think that we’ll ever fully forget, nor should we right?” said Walgren. “The healing process will most likely go on for generations.”

Now that the gallery is on display at MSU, Walgren says she hopes it sends a message to sexual violence survivors who have come forward and those who haven’t.

“What I really want to come out of this gallery is just exposure. Exposure to the public to see these incredible human beings and how courageous they are to be able to stand up and say, I’m a survivor, I’m a survivor of sexual violence, and I’m so much more than you probably know, but also to get the word out, to get the word out to people how have survived sexual violence, because there are many,” said Walgren.

The gallery is on display on the second floor of the MSU Union and will be open until March 14, 2020.