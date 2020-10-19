New election office opening to return ballots and register to vote

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – 6 News is your election headquarters, and today Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope will open the cities third satellite election office, marking the first time ever Lansing voters will have three full-service locations to register to vote, pick up an absentee ballot, or turn a ballot in.

The new office will be located at the Alfreda Schmidt South Side Community Center, located at 5825 wise road.

According to Swope, with these offices “Voters gain the convenience of selecting the location and the time they would like to complete their ballot”.

The new election office will be open from 8:00 Am until 6 pm Monday-Friday until November 2nd.