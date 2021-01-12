New gym set to open after months of delays due to COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)— The originally Australian based gym has been opening locations across the country and finally arrived at Mid-Michigan.

F-45 Gym arrived in East Lansing last year and has pushed back its opening day for months due to the pandemic. The location features highly functional team training programs in less than an hour.

“It’s taken us months to open, in summer we did outdoor workouts but we can now finally open to everyone in the public, we are very, excited,” said lead trainer, Becky Newcombe.

With the pandemic they have now shifted to having some more individual workouts and incorporated technology, there are screens throughout the gym to help navigate your workout.

“You can stay in your own little square and focus on your workout through the screen which shows you and tells you what to do, it even has a guy named Corey,” said Newcombe

The location pairs interval cardio and strength training to burn higher fats and leaner muscles. The gym will officially open to the public on Saturday, January 16th.

“We will still keep our groups and people inside the gym small due to COVID and for everyone’s health safety,” said Newcombe who has been with the location throughout its challenges.