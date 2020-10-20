New program in Jackson aims to protect the most vulnerable from going missing

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– The Jackson Police Department has launched a new program that aims to keep the city’s most vulnerable people safe.

It’s called the “Take Me Home Program.” It’s designed to help people who go missing, especially those who have medical conditions that make it difficult to communicate.

A new section launched on the city’s website that allows residents to register their loved ones who fit that category in order to help police reunite them if they ever, for some reason, did get lost or go missing.

If you’re interested, the program is free and all information is confidential.

Click here to learn more