Officials discuss next steps in declaring racism a health crisis

A protester looks up at a sign that reads “Black Lives Matter” in Marseille, southern France, Saturday, June 6, 2020, during a protest against the recent death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died after he was restrained by police officers on May 25 in Minneapolis, that has led to protests in many countries and across the U.S. Further protests are planned over the weekend in European cities, some defying restrictions imposed by authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Ingham County made a declaration calling racism a health crisis this week. Now, we’re getting a look at what steps are being taken to solve the problem.

Ingham County Commissioner Derrell Slaughter said, “I’ve been hearing stories about the civil rights movement and combating racism my entire life. Naively, probably when I was a teenager or something like that thinking that we were probably in a post-racial world when clearly that’s not the case.”

It’s clear to him now that something needs to change, “To mitigate those harmful effects of racism towards black people and frankly all people,” said Slaughter.”

On Tuesday, with help from Black Lives Matter Lansing, racism was declared a public health crisis by republicans and democrats on the Ingham County Board of Commission.

Ingham County Health Department Officer Linda Vail said, “In the last several months including COVID-19 and its disproportional impact on people of color and then continued, ya know, killing of black people in the streets often at the hands of police and it’s just ya know, shining a light on 400 years of injustices. We’ve reached a tipping point.”

They both agree that following up this declaration in tangible ways is key.

Slaughter said, “Taking a look at all of the counties’ policies and activities and view them through an equity lens. Reduce the effects of racism for our employees and for the services we provide.”

The county also plans to create an advisory committee through a partnership with the community. The main goals include addressing racial injustices in areas like housing, law enforcement interaction, and the legislature.

State Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. said, “Racism, while is not always overt, is often underlying in many of our actions and we all have to check that in our daily lives. The state has to check it in its policy.”

Slaughter said, “We’re gonna have to have some tough decisions to make and that’s the next phase in all of this.

Vail said, “I’m not afraid to say also that I am concerned that we don’t lose the momentum when we lose the moment.”