Officials seize suspected fighting dogs and litter of puppies

Ingham County Animal Control officers seized seven dogs suspected of being raised to fight. They also collected a litter of puppies.

It happened along the 500 block of West Oakland St. in Lansing.

Officials say they started investigating after getting multiple complaints.

Photo courtesy: Ingham County Animal Control

They also say the dogs’ owners were on the scene when they arrived with a search warrant and that the owners are cooperating with authorities.

The dogs are being cared for by Animal Control officers while the investigation continues.

Anyone with concerns about the way animals are being treated can call 517-676-8376 or send an e-mail to reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org