Okemos Meijer employee test positive for COVID-19

Meijer tells 6 News that an employee at the Grand River location in Okemos test positive for COVID-19.
The Michigan-based company says they cannot disclose any specific information about the affected individual.
The company says they have communicated this information to their team members at the store and continue to follow detailed and proper protocols for the safety of employees and customers.
Ensuring the safety and health of our team members, customers and community is our top priority.
