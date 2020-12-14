Operation Santa Paws: stuff the animal control truck to help families in need

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) It’s time for Operation Santa Paws! Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter is partnering with local Pet Supply retailers to bring a little bit of holiday cheer to pet families. It is a common fundraising event for local first responders to “Stuff the Truck” during the holidays for families, but ICACS Is doing their own spin on it to help those households with pets too.

On Friday, December 18th, ICACS will have animal control trucks parked at the following locations: Soldan’s Pet Supply on S. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in South Lansing, Preuss Pets on N Cedar Street in North Lansing, Petco in Frandor, and Petmart in Okemos off Marsh Road. These retailers have agreed to host ICACS Trucks and Shelter Staff to encourage donations for families with Pets that could use a little more holiday cheer. ICACS Trucks will be on site at these retailers from 10am-2pm each day.

Do you know a family with pets that would benefit from this program? ICACS is taking nominations for families that could use this assistance. The public is encouraged to send their nominations via email to kturner@ingham.org and supply the family name, address, and what pets they have in their home.