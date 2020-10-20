Ovid-Elsie High School students to hold protest over Covid-19 education changes

Elsie, Mich (WLNS) – This morning, a student-led protest is expected to take place at Ovid-Elsie high school in Clinton County, with students demanding a better system be put in place for their education.

The protest is being organized by Ovid-Elsie High Senior Bailey Mayville, who says there are problems with virtual learning so far include a lack of information, students falling behind, and an inconsistent schedule.

In a recent letter sent from the school superintendent’s office, they report 277 of the high school students 151 of them are failing at least one class.

Organizers of the protest say it’ll take place at the Ovid-Elise High School parking lot from 7:45 am 2:45 pm.