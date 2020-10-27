Parenting Connection: How to develop social skills at home during social distancing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Parenting Connection Tuesday and 6 News is here for you with tips, strategies, and helpful reminders from local child development experts on how we can be better parents and guardians.

Today’s topic: How kids can learn and develop social skills at home during social distancing.

Many parents believe without in-person instruction at school and other events that bring lots of people together being canceled — their kids are not getting a chance to develop solid social skills needed to become a successful adult. Pediatricians with the Child Mind Institute agree to a certain degree with that, but also say parents can still help kids develop these crucial skills at home, even while their contact with peers is only limited to virtual interactions.

Child experts say parents can model behaviors connected to important social skills in order to influence a child, such as:

*Taking turns and teaching them how to play and speak to others that involve sharing and listening to others.

*Teaching them how to see something from someone else’s perspective.

*Talking out loud through your choices and actions to help your child understand your feelings at the moment.

Many times societal norms, or what’s not normal is shown on TV, so child experts recommend using TV shows or movies to sneak-in some social skill lessons. They recommend:

*Watch a comedy. Many times comedies provide unspoken social rules — and it’ll give you an opportunity to explain why things are funny to help children better relate to their peers.

*Set the scene. Before you start a show, talk with your child about the characters and the setting so that your child can work out some of the connections that they’ll need to understand.

*Keep the remote handy. It’s often helpful to pause the video and to discuss what’s happening in real time.