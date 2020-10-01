Pilot Program Helps Local Vets Stay in Their Homes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There’s some good news for local veterans as Habitat for Humanity is getting a $1 million grant from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development to help fix up and modify homes for veterans who are low-income or have disabilities.



Many vets across the country need help updating their homes so they can stay independent but many can’t afford to do it.



This new pilot program will give out competitive grants to non-profit organizations like Habitat across the country, specifically so they can help local veterans who need those repairs.



The CEO of Habitat for Humanity Michigan says our state is already home to 39 veteran builds and this pilot program could help fund many more.