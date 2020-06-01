Police deploy tear gas to disperse brutality protesters in downtown Lansing

Police have shot at least two rounds of tear gas to disperse protesters in downtown Lansing.

The protest is part of a day-long effort to protest police brutality.

The event started peacefully at the Capitol in Lansing at 11 a.m., but things started to go down hill around 4:30 p.m. after protesters smashed a police car in East Lansing, flipped over a car in downtown Lansing which also caught fire, and smashed the windows of a bank in downtown Lansing.

The police shot the tear gas off after 8 p.m., which did send much of the crowd fleeing.

The protests – both in Lansing and across the nation – we’re sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Passersby recorded an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost 10 minutes. Floyd repeatedly told the officers he couldn’t breathe in the minutes before he died.

His death, just one of numerous cases of deaths at the hands of police, sparked violence in cities across this nation this weekend.

Stay tuned to 6 News as we continue to follow developments in Lansing, in Michigan, and around the nation.