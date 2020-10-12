Potter Park Zoo adding safety precautions for Halloween celebration

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) – Halloween is only a couple of weeks away and Potter Park Zoo is revamping its celebration with the main objective of keeping everybody safe as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

This year’s celebration will be called “Fall Zootacular” which is different from “Boo at the Zoo” of years past.

Costumes will still be allowed, but any activity that involves contact is out. Apple cider and doughnuts will still be made available and visitors will be able to wrap their own bags of candy.

The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. On the weekends.