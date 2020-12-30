Practicing fire safety while celebrating New Year

LANSING, Mich-(WLNS) The end of 2020 IS ONLY DAYS AWAY AND many people are ready to celebrate with a bang, some have already begun getting things for their celebration.

“New Year’s right now is a really big holiday for us. A lot of people will celebrate at 12:01,” said the president of Pro Fireworks, James Stajos.

And they will be celebrating by sending bright sparkles into the sky, and given the year 2020 has been, we can expect lots of lights-all saying goodbye.

“Lots of accidents can happen around this time of the year,” said Blake Holt at East Lansing Fire Department, he said everyone should always use caution when they’re using fire.

Pro Fireworks told 6 News they have lots of fireworks to offer, but some of the most dangerous ones, are the ones legal year around- Sparklers, something that most children love.

“Our stuff goes thru multiple safety checks both in China and here. We offer quality items and lots. The Sparklers, not always the safest, especially when given to kids,” said Stajos.

Keeping a bucket of water nearby and always reading directions are some of the important things to note when it comes to fireworks, and never leaving them unattended with children.

When it comes to being able to set fireworks off into the sky,, every city and township does have different rules.

“You can light fireworks in the state of Michigan from 11 am on December 31st until 1 AM on January 1st, ” said holt. There are other holidays that allow this as well, on the LARA website.

No matter how you celebrate this holiday- be sure it’s safe, and when it comes to using fire, be cautious. Because no one wants to hear fire sirens, instead of fireworks.