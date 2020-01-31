President Trump visits with auto workers in metro Detroit today

WARREN, Mich. (WLNS)– President Donald Trump made a stop in Warren today to talk with a crowd of auto workers.

The president toured Dana Incorporated and then spoke to auto workers about numerous topics, each of which could impact Michigan in the future.

President Trump spoke mostly about the newly signed USMCA trade deal with Mexico and Canada. The deal would replace NAFTA.

“We just ended a nightmare known as NAFTA, they took our jobs for along time, they took it for a long time and we now have a brand new U.S., Mexico, Canada agreement, it’s a whole different ball game,” said President Trump.

Canada has not yet ratified the deal yet.

The president says the agreement will bring thousands of jobs into the United States.

“The USMCA is an especially big win for American auto workers and we will create up to 80,000 minimum, 80,000 probably about 120,000 new jobs and that’s something you haven’t seen but over the last couple of years you’ve been seeing what’s happening, it’s coming back, it’s all coming back,” said President Trump.

Democrats rallied outside the auto supplier plant and say Michigan has lost jobs and they’re ready to see the state turn blue come this November.

“Just last Friday we learned that Michigan lost 53 hundred manufacturing jobs last year alone. For the 53 hundred manufacturing workers who lost their jobs last year these broken promises by Donald Trump are yet more evidence that we cannot afford four more years of this ineffective president,” said Chair for the Michigan Democratic Party, Lavora Barnes.

President Trump added that there will be more auto worker jobs coming to Michigan, and praised auto companies like Fiat, General Motors and Ford for investing in Michigan.

“We have many foreign companies coming in because were insisting they build their cars in the United States,” said President Trump.

Also on the president’s agenda today, he mentioned getting money to repair Michigan’s Soo Locks.

“We have the maximum funding and we have the maximum design and it will be good for another 100 years they say so we’re going to get it done,” said President Trump.

This is the president’s second visit to Michigan in the past six weeks. He recently held a rally in Battle Creek on December 18th.