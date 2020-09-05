Protesters look to limit Governor Whitmer’s power

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People got together on the Capitol lawn on Saturday for the restore freedom initiative. They want to repeal the emergency powers of the governor act of 1945.

The act says the governor can claim a state of emergency during a public crisis, disaster, rioting, or similar public emergency in the state.

This wasn’t the only reason they were at the Capitol. Protesters also called for a change in the constitution.

The group said they want to make the government more transparent by knowing who in congress is voting for what.

Angela Deling attended the rally and said, “We the people just all literally need to say no more, we are not closing our businesses, we are not wearing masks, we are going to do our God given right and we are going to live our life as protected under both the Michigan and the United States constitution.”

Deling added that this restore initiative will be on the 2022 ballot.