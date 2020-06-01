Protesters smash bank windows during police brutality protest

Video courtesy: Wes Berry

Protesters smashed the front windows of a bank in downtown Lansing as part of a day-long protest against police brutality.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at the Chase branch at 201 S. Washington Square. It’s about a block from where protesters overturned a car about an hour earlier.

The violence follows a relatively peaceful day of protests that started at the Capitol around 11 a.m. It got violent later in the afternoon, when protesters smashed the windows of an East Lansing police car.

The protests – both in Lansing and across the nation – we’re sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Passersby recorded an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost 10 minutes. Floyd repeatedly told the officers he couldn’t breathe in the minutes before he died.

His death, just one of numerous cases of deaths at the hands of police, sparked violence in cities across this nation this weekend.

Stay tuned to 6 News as we continue to follow developments in Lansing, in Michigan, and around the nation.