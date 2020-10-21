Random selection to be held today to replace redistricting commissioner after resignation

FILE – In this Monday, July 15, 2019 file photo, a state districts map is shown as a three-judge panel of the Wake County Superior Court presides over the trial of Common Cause, et al. v. Lewis, et al, in Raleigh, N.C. Drowned out by the coronavirus and national politics, Republican and Democratic operatives are nonetheless quietly preparing for a battle of state legislative supremacy later this year that could have a profound effect on political power for the next decade to come. This week, national Republicans are rolling out their first offensive target list for the November state legislative elections. Republican-led legislatures in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin appear on both of their redistricting target lists. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A random selection will take place today at 11:15 a.m. to replace the current commissioner. Glenn Shaw, who has resigned from the 13-member Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

The Michigan Constitution anticipated and provided for replacement scenarios for commissioners.

The commissioner, who was unaffiliated with either political party, will be replaced by another unaffiliated applicant from the remaining pool of 167 semifinalists that were drawn this summer to be representative of the geographic and demographic makeup of the state.

Rehmann LLC, the independent accounting firm that conducted the previous semifinalist and commissioner drawings, will perform the random selection using the same process and technology as the random selection of the 13 commissioners, which took place in August.

The event will be livestreamed on Michigan Department of State social media accounts.