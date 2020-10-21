Random selection to be held today to replace redistricting commissioner after resignation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A random selection will take place today at 11:15 a.m. to replace the current commissioner. Glenn Shaw, who has resigned from the 13-member Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.
The Michigan Constitution anticipated and provided for replacement scenarios for commissioners.
The commissioner, who was unaffiliated with either political party, will be replaced by another unaffiliated applicant from the remaining pool of 167 semifinalists that were drawn this summer to be representative of the geographic and demographic makeup of the state.
Rehmann LLC, the independent accounting firm that conducted the previous semifinalist and commissioner drawings, will perform the random selection using the same process and technology as the random selection of the 13 commissioners, which took place in August.
The event will be livestreamed on Michigan Department of State social media accounts.