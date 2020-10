LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin is holding a “Get out the vote” event with House Majority Whip James Clyburn and State Rep. Sarah Anthony that will focus on increasing black voter turnout in the state’s 8th District.

In addition, Slotkin… Clyburn… community leaders and MSU students will speak about various voting issues followed by a Q and A session. It is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and it will be streamed on Representative Slotkin’s Facebook page.