Restaurants and people react to the Governors new mandatory mask order

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order today mandating everyone to wear a face mask when they are inside a public space.

It also requires the use of face masks in crowded outdoor spaces. Most significantly, the order requires any business that is open to the public to refuse entry or service to people who refuse to wear a face mask, with limited exceptions.

Those who are exempt from wearing a mask in Michigan businesses include people younger than five years old, those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering, and those who are eating or drinking while seated at a food service establishment.



A majority of people were already wearing a mask and most of them say this is long over-due.



“I’ve never stopped wearing my mask and my family has been the same way especially in public places..places selling food or preparing food. It seems like an easy thing for people to do.” Said Dan Maclachlan, Resident.



“This is the one proven method absent of vaccine to slow the spread of the virus. Other than staying home and hiding in your bedroom and I don’t feel like doing that 24-hours a day.” Said Michael McDonald, Resident.



El Azteco in East Lansing says they aren’t worried, because they have been enforcing people to wear a mask since they reopened last month.



“I think our customer base got used to the fact. They understand that this is an order and this is what we have to do to keep everybody safe.” Said Billy Smalley, Assitant General Manager at El Azteco.