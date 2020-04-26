Rise Recovery Community founder talks about impacts of pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Rise Community Recover president, Corey Warren, says there have been some negative and positive impacts during the coronavirus outbreak.

Warren says for people who are just starting their journey of recovering during this pandemic, it can be tough.

“Remember why we’re doing this, don’t get caught up in everything that’s going on right now, and remember why we’re getting clean in the first place,” said Warren.

In the Rise Recovery Community, Warren says there has actually been some positive results from this pandemic.

“I think that’s why we’re seeing a lower relapse rate right now, because we are not able to get out and go get anything, we can’t get drugs, we can’t get alcohol right now, because we can’t leave our house,” he said.

In the community, many people are housed together who are recovering from substance abuse.

“Other people in their house are so worried you know, they don’t want this person sneaking out because they don’t know where they’re going they don’t want them bringing it back to the house, so it’s like a super accountability right now, so as bad as it is, it’s probably helping in some crazy aspect,” said Warren.

Even with some lower relapse rates, there are still some negative impacts.

“The accountability of this pandemic and keeping people home, not leaving is helping from a relapse standpoint, but it kind of counters from a mental health standpoint, it’s tough,” he said.

Warren added that they’ve had to increase staffing and have seen an increase in calls for people who are struggling.

The Rise Recovery Community staff is trying to spend some extra time with residents, while also keeping their distance.

“We’re on the sidewalk, they’re on their porch and we’re communicating for a half hour or so with everybody in the house making sure everyone feels cared for and we do that multiple times a day,” said Warren.