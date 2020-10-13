Safe sleep awareness highlighted this month in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– In an effort to call attention to the importance of safe sleep for babies, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared October 2020 Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month

“Far too many Michigan babies die in unsafe sleep environments. Parents, grandparents and caregivers can all play a part to help prevent these deaths,” Governor Whitmer said.

Recently, Governor Whitmer signed the fiscal year 2021 budget which included funding for her Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies plan she announced at her State of the State address this year. The budget includes $23.5 million for the program which ensures women are given the care they need to have a healthy pregnancy and healthy babies. The program will also work to expand support for interventions that are proven to improve outcomes.

Babies 0-12 months of age can be kept safe, while sleeping at night and during naps, when American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines are followed:

Place baby on their back, in a crib, bassinet or pack ‘n play for every sleep time.

Use a firm mattress with a tightly fitted sheet.

Keep baby’s sleep space clutter-free – no pillows, blankets or toys.

Avoid overheating baby or covering a baby’s head. Instead of a blanket, consider using a sleep sack, wearable blanket or footed sleeper to keep baby warm.

Remind everyone who cares for baby, including babysitters and family members, how to keep baby safe while sleeping.

Keep baby in a smoke-free environment.

Support breastfeeding and immunizations.

Learn more about these guidelines by visiting the MDHHS Safe Sleep website.