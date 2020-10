DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be in Detroit on Sunday. Senator Harris will start at a drive-thru church event in the City before heading to a campaign event in Troy.

Later Sunday evening, Senator Harris will participate in a “Vote Now” drive-in rally to encourage Michiganders to vote early in Pontiac.

The Senator last visited Michigan on September 22nd, holding events in Detroit and Flint.