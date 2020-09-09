Small Talk Children Advocacy Center holds virtual fundraiser, expects surge in child abuse cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Small Talk Children Advocacy Center in Lansing is one of the many non-profits impacted financially by the Covid-19 pandemic.

They are holding a fundraiser to help pay bills and keep services running at the center.

The center is needed the most in times of financial and emotional distress, which many are feeling the toll the pandemic has taken.

“Unfortunately it makes an environment that makes child abuse more likely to happen” said Alex Brace, the executive director for Small Talk Children Advocacy Center.

Brace says they’re expecting a rise in child abuse cases.

“We want to make sure that we’re prepared to meet a need for a surge of cases that we’re expecting to come some point in time in the near future,” said Brace.

The 7th annual Auction for Advocacy is offering different items up for auction and will go until September 17th.

“We have hundreds of auction items that are up for bid right now on our auction website, we have a stay at the grand hotel, an apple watch, lots of local restaurant gift cards,” Brace added.

The center services nearly 200 kids per year, and they want to make sure that when they do go back to in person services, that they have somewhere to go back to.

“We want to continue to have an build a space that is child friendly for them to come and heal because we know how essential it is, all the services that we provide,” said Brace.

The newest member of the Small Talk team was also welcomed yesterday. A 2-year-old black lab named Loki.

Loki, the canine advocate for Small Talk Children Advocacy Center

To learn more about the auction, you can click here.