Social media post inspires a local community to adopt a struggling senior for the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) It’s been a tough year to say the least, but especially for seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Visitation has been limited to window chats and virtual calls, and if you do venture out the repercussions can be isolating.

“I was in my room for 14 days quarantined because I went to my sisters funeral,” says Shirley Morse. Morse lives at Divine Life Assisted Living Facilities formally known as New Life. Life has definitely been new these past nine months.

“We use to have people that come in and play the guitar and you know come in and do massages for the ladies and everything and all that is out,” describes Debra McKinney, manager at Divine Life.

Something else that is new, the owners. Achal Patel and his business partner purchased several senior living facilities around Greater Lansing in the middle of a pandemic, a deal that was initiated before COVID-19.

Patel says its been extremely challenging. Money has been tight for the nursing home, and its residents. Struggling seniors are in need of essentials, and the senior living facility couldn’t even afford to decorate for the holidays.

“We figured that hey, you know what? This is the time of the year where people like to give.”

So Patel made a Facebook post, asking anyone who is willing to #adoptasenior. Patel says the response has been overwhelming. Businesses are offering to cater holiday parties, people are donating PPE, and churches are giving the seniors games and essentials.

“Oh that feels nice, that they would do something like that,” says Morse.

If you would like to give to the seniors at Divine Life Assisted Living facilities, you can drop off donations directly to each divine life building.

1) Divine Life of Dewitt – 607 Turner Street, Dewitt. Womens only. Has 7 ladies residing there.

2) Divine Life of Haslett East- 5905 Haslett Rd, Haslett. 4 ladies, 9 gentlemen.

3) Divine Life of Haslett West – 2077 Haslett Rd, Haslett. 8 ladies, 7 gentlemen

4) Divine Life of Lansing- 1038 Eastbury dr, Lansing 48917. 12 ladies, 5 gentlemen

5) Divine Life of Lansing Memory care – 1020 Eastbury dr, Lansing, 48917. 7 ladies, 2 gentlemen.