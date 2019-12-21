Sports betting is legal in Michigan, now what?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed in a bill this morning that legalizes sports betting… so what does that really mean?

Well, it could be a few more months until you can place your bets.

The new law allows for casinos to let people gamble online and on their phones which makes it more accessible to people at home.

It also clarifies that sports betting is in fact gambling.

For people involved in fantasy sports, this new law allows people to bet legally in commercial and private fantasy leagues.

Officials say they just hope this law doesn’t get involved with college sports.

“It’s one thing to have legalized sports betting in pro sports.. but to have it for college sports is dangerous.. particular given that with our current institutional arrangements, college athletes aren’t paid,” said Smith College economics professor, Andrew Zimbalist.

The Michigan Department of Treasury estimated that this legalization will bring in approximately $19 million in revenue for the state.

Governor Whitmer was hesitant to sign the law at first, in fear that less people will play the state lottery and since that money goes towards education, there would be less funding for schools. Now, she says it could actually bring in more money.

“My concern through had always been what does this mean for the schooling fund. My number one goal is to make sure that we’re fixing the damn roads and supporting our schools and our teachers. So, we made it so that it will not come out a hit to the schools, maybe even actually raise some money and I think that that’s a good thing,” said Governor Whitmer.

Even though this new law might bring in revenue, it could also create some gambling problems for people.

The Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline received more than 14,000 calls in the 2018-2019 fiscal year, that’s according to the Detroit News.

There is also a million dollars in the bill to help gamblers who have an addiction.

If you or someone you know has a problem with gambling there is a link on the “Seen on 6” section on our website.