Starting today MSU events now require proof of vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS)–Tuesday, Jan. 4., Michigan State University will begin enforcing its new COVID-19 policy requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend indoor events on campus.

According to a press release put out by the university on Jan. 1., this applies to anyone ages 12 and up with no exceptions, those who do not provide one or the other will not be let in.

Officials say as of now, the COVID-19 booster shots are not required. To be considered vaccinated you must have gotten both shots of the vaccine, and those who are providing negative COVID-19 tests, need to provide one that’s been taken within 72 hours of the event.

This policy will remain in place until the end of spring and officials with the university also say its indoor mask requirement remains in effect for events and all MSU indoor spaces.

The first event that will undergo this new policy is the Wharton Centers live show CATS. The show is seen as one of the biggest theatrical shows in history and has been watched by more than 75 million people.



Officials with the Wharton center say as the first department to host an event with these guidelines they want to make it as smooth as possible for their guests.

“I am advising people to arrive early because you’re going to have to show proof of vaccination or the test, so make sure that you’re prepared,” said Wharton Centers Public Relations Manager Bob Hoffman.



The first scheduled athletic event with this new policy in effect will be Wednesday, Jan. 5. at the men’s basketball game against Nebraska.