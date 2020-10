LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Education will be hosting a virtual job fair for employers of educators, educational support staff, and those seeking work in the educational field.

Organizers of the event say the plan is to increase the number of certified teachers, particularly in areas of shortage.

To join the event, text “teach” to 25000 to register.

You can also learn more at www.michigan.dot.gov.