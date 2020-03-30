State Rep. Isaac Robinson has died

State Representative Isaac Robinson has died.



He was a lawmaker from Michigan’s 4th district, which included Hamtramck and parts of Detroit.



His mother tells our ABC affiliate in Detroit that he went to the hospital this morning experiencing trouble breathing and died later in the day.



Crain’s Detroit is reporting that he died in the Detroit Receiving Hospital from a suspected coronavirus infection.



Senate Democrats sent out a statement saying



“We are absolutely heartbroken to hear of Isaac’s untimely death. Isaac was a fighter for his district and proudly carried on the family tradition of advocating for the working people of Michigan. This is just terrible news and we will hold the Robinson family close in our prayers tonight.”



Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement on the passing of Rep. Isaac Robinson.



“Rep. Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick wit, and a genuine passion for the people. I am very sad to hear of his passing. He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across Southeast Michigan. He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come.

“Rep. Robinson will be missed by many, including me. It was an honor to serve the people of Michigan alongside him. My deepest condolences go out his family and loved ones, and to the people of Detroit and Hamtramck who elected him as their voice in the House.”