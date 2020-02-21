The Black Student’s Alliance hosting a commemoration march on MSU’s campus

The Black Student’s Alliance club is hosting a commemoration march on Michigan State University.
The march will begin at 1:00 P.M. on February 21st, 2020.
Marchers will start at the CATA Bus Station on campus and march to the Hannah Administration Building.
They will be wearing all black and will be sharing pictures and post, using the hashtag #NOTAGAINMSU on Twitter.
