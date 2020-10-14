“The Great Pumpkin Walk” called off in East Lansing due to COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich.(WLNS) — “The Great Pumpkin Walk” will not happen this year in downtown East Lansing due to the COVID-19 pandemic but city officials are hoping to keep the tradition going pandemic-style.

The East Lansing Downtown Management Board (DMB) has announced plans for an inaugural “Great Pumpkin Photo Contest” instead.

Community members are invited to submit up to five photos taken of their family, roommates and/or animal pals in costume (with pumpkins) for a chance to win a prepaid Visa gift card and/or a downtown East Lansing parking voucher.

While photos can be taken anywhere (such as the front porch of a home), the top prize will go to the best photo taken in downtown East Lansing.

There will also be a Great Pumpkin Selfie Station at the East Lansing Farmers Market on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25 for those looking for a perfect fall photo scene for their submissions. The market takes place on Sundays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Valley Court Park, 280 Valley Court. Contest prizes are as follows:

1 st Place, Downtown East Lansing Category* – $300 prepaid Visa gift card and $25 downtown East Lansing parking voucher

Place, Downtown East Lansing Category* – $300 prepaid Visa gift card and $25 downtown East Lansing parking voucher 2 nd Place – $200 prepaid Visa gift card and $25 downtown East Lansing parking voucher

Place – $200 prepaid Visa gift card and $25 downtown East Lansing parking voucher 3 rd Place – $100 prepaid Visa gift card and $25 downtown East Lansing parking voucher

Place – $100 prepaid Visa gift card and $25 downtown East Lansing parking voucher Honorable Mention (eight total) – $25 downtown East Lansing parking vouchers

Community members can learn more and submit their photos at www.cityofeastlansing.com/halloweenphotocontest.