“The Gun Show” comes to East Lansing… but it might not be what you think

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There was a gun show at Michigan State University tonight, but this isn’t your typical show with guns.

“The Gun Show” is a performance with one actress, Jala Jackson, one performance and a lot of conversation.

It’s about guns in our country.

“The play does a really good job telling about guns, because it’s not a left side or a right political agenda behind it, it’s really told in a nonpartisan way,” said Jackson.

From suicide to self-defense, a variety of stories are told, but all include firearms.

“This just shows not just both sides, but a 360 of gun stories, in America, good ones and bad ones,” said Jackson.

Whether your anti or pro guns…

“We would welcome all voices to be here, so that we can talk about this,” said Executive Director for the Michigan Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence.

The show is being taken across the state and has 8 more stops.