Theaters, arcades and more open for the first time since March

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Movie theaters and more opened their doors to the public for the first time since March.

“It’s just exciting, we’re so excited, aren’t we honey, woohoo!” Suzie Van Hal, who attended Celebration Cinema in Lansing tonight.

Suzie and Bruce Van Hal say they’ve been looking forward to Friday.

“This is like going to Disney world, your local Disney world, the movie theater,” said Suzie.

Dan Boyer is the general manager at Celebration Cinema in Lansing and says it’s been a long wait.

“It’s really nice to see a lot of our customers who I haven’t seen in a long time they’re like family and a lot of employees i haven’t seen in awhile,” Boyer said.

If you are planning to go to the theater…”we’re expecting everyone to wear a face mask when they come into our building, we’re not excepting cash for transactions, so it’s credit card, debit card and gift cars only,” Boyer added.

Along with social distanced seating.

“When a person picks a seat, two seats to the left and two seats to the right get booked out automatically,” said Boyer.

If you’re looking for some more entertainment, trampoline parks and arcades also got the green light to open to the public.

At the Grid Arcade& Bar in Old Town, doors opened just a few weeks ago for bar service, but turning on the games is what they’ve been waiting for.

“We reopened our patio, we did our outdoor service and we took a little hit on our numbers and we opened our inside and found that games were a huge draw for people,” said Chevy Root, the manager of the Grid Arcade& Bar.

Root added that they are also not accepting cash and to the play the games, you get tokens. She added that they do plan to wipe down the games frequently.

“With the touching of the game consoles we have in place a heavy duty bar sanitizer and we just go through and wipe everything off every twenty, thirty minutes depending on how busy we are,” added Root.

Even if you don’t plan on going to the theater or arcade anytime soon, Root says they’re just asking customer to follow their guidelines.

“We’re doing our part, if everyone does their part on the other side of it, everyone should be able to stay safe,” said Root.

Bowling alleys, roller rinks and ice rinks were allowed to open last month to organized sports, but today was the first time they could open to the general public.