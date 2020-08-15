“These guys at this age live for this stuff” Parents react to MHSAA postponing Fall football season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced today that the Fall football season will be postponed to Spring of 2021.

“He was pretty crushed, he called me, they were at football practice, and they stopped early when they heard the news, and I said what are you guys doing, and he said we’re just sitting around and they couldn’t believe it I was glad they heard about it when they’re all together as a team,” said Kathy Baker, a parent of a football player at Lansing Catholic.

“It’s his senior year, you know and those are you know he calls them his brothers… it’s tough,” said Vicki Anthony, whose son plays at East Lansing and recently committed to play at the University of Michigan.

“It’s pretty hard you know at this age, these guys live for this stuff” said Andrel Anthony Sr. “I can’t imagine being that age where high school is everything, football is everything and it just gets taken away from you.”

When Anthony Sr. was asked what he would say to other athletes…

“Keep your head up and keep grinding guys, it’s something we’re not used too and there’s a lot of obstacles in life, just keep grinding,” said Anthony Sr.

Other parents, like Missy Knippen, said “My heart fell into my toes for my son & all the other “sons” on this Cougar team when this announcement went out. These boys were working hard, not just at ftball, but at finding some normalcy in these times of so many new, unknown experiences in hope of getting a chance to have a season.”

The MHSAA is also allowing all other fall sports to continue as usual.