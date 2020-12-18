U.S. government executes 10 people this year

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. A newly released report says the U.S. government for the first time has carried out more civil executions in a year than all states combined as President Donald Trump oversaw a resumption of federal executions after a 17-year pause. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — For the first time in U.S.history, the government executed more people than all of the 50 states combined.

This is according to the death penalty information center. Seven state-level executions have been carried out in 2020 and this is a 37-year low.

Officials say 10 federal prisoners were put to death this year and it is the highest since President Grover Cleveland’s second term in office.

Before this year, according to the group’s database, there had been zero federal executions in the united states since 2003.