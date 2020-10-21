UIA offers new phone appointment option for claimants requiring one-on-one support

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a customer walks past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. The Labor Department reported unemployment numbers Thursday, Sept. 3. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Help is available from the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) which is now offering telephone appointments for customers with specific claim issues beginning today, Oct. 21.

“We’re excited to offer this additional option for customer service,” said UIA Director Steve Gray. “This new scheduling system is another tool to help us ensure continued service to Michigan’s residents who are facing unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

By scheduling a phone appointment, customers will be able to get assistance with issues at their convenience. A customer service agent will call the customers on the designated day and time they choose from the agency’s customer service line – 866-500-0017. Claimants should be prepared to verify their identity with their Social Security Number and Driver’s License/State Identification Number.

Customers can schedule an appointment online up to one week in advance at Michigan.gov/uia for the following issues:

I filed under the wrong Social Security Number

My claim is inactive

I am unable to certify for all weeks needed

I need to file a claim, but one is already filed in my name

I do not have the link in MiWAM to file a claim

Phone appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. – 4:25 p.m. Each appointment is expected to take no more than 20 minutes. While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced local UIA offices to remain closed, this new service expands the agency’s customer service options. UIA expects to schedule up to 800 appointments per day utilizing a dedicated group of customer service agents.

Since March 15, nearly $25 billion in benefits have been paid to 2.2 million Michigan workers.