LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Vice President Mike Pence is set to host a “Make America Great” rally in Oakland County tomorrow afternoon.

The Vice President is hitting the campaign trail hard with less than two weeks to go before the election.

He will speak to supporters in Waterford Township just after noon on Thursday.

His visit is the latest stop by a candidate in the state, as Michigan is a high-stakes battleground in the race for the White House.