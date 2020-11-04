Victims in deadly car accident in Lansing were grandfather, grandson

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police Department released more details today regarding the deadly car crash on S. Pennsylvania Ave near Keystone Ave. yesterday. The two victims were Allen R. Jones, 62, and Anthony Allen Jones, 17. Allen Jones was Anthony Jones’ grandfather.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the Jones’ in their car with serious injuries and both were taken to the hospital, where they passed away.

A 34-year-old man who was driving the other car involved in the crash fled the scene and was later found near S. Cedar and Miller and was taken into custody.

Both alcohol and speed are believed to be a factor in the crash.