Visitors to Ann Arbor retail sites urged to get virus test

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Washtenaw County officials are urging residents who visited two retail sites in Ann Arbor to get tested for COVID-19 after cases of a more contagious virus variant were traced to those locations.

Officials said that as a precaution, residents should immediately get tested if they visited the Meijer store on Saline Road in Ann Arbor on Jan. 17 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. or Briarwood Mall, located at 100 Briarwood Circle, from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., where the new variant was circulating.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human services, a 6th case of the Covid-19 variant, B.1.1.7., was identified in Wayne County on Saturday. The cases have been traced back to Ann Arbor.

The B.1.1.7. variant will cause similar symptoms to the ones associated with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, such as cough, fever, chills, etc.