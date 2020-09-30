Voting absentee? Here is what you need to know

FILE – In this April 8, 2020, file photo, a City of Milwaukee Election Commission worker processes absentee ballots for the state’s primary election, in downtown Milwaukee, Wis. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case that could result in the purging of about 130,000 people from voter rolls in the hotly contested battleground state. The arguments Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, come just five weeks before the election in one of several closely watched lawsuits in Wisconsin. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) A 6 News poll shows just over half of Michigan voters plan to vote absentee for the upcoming election.

Now, local election officials say their phones are ringing off the hook with people concerned about their ballots.

“We take probably a minimum of about 50-75 calls a day,” says Leoni Township Clerk Kerry Pickett. The majority, she says, are asking why haven’t they received their absentee ballot yet.

Pickett says, her office received the ballots last week, and are sending them out as soon as they can.

“We’ve got about 4,000 absentee voters and its just two of us here in the office and we just issue them all day long.”

Ingham County Clerk, Barb Byrum says she receives those calls too, but she also takes calls debunking voting myths, like people receiving more than one ballot.

“In Michigan, people have been sent numerous applications for a ballot,” says Byrum.

Or people calling, who fear their ballot will be tossed if its filled out incorrectly.

“We don’t throw out ballots in Michigan.”

But there are a few things Byrum says you should know. First, if you decide to vote a straight party ticket, don’t forget to flip the ballot over and vote on the non-partisan issues as well. Even if you decide to vote a straight ticket, but pick a candidate from a different party, your ballot will not be thrown out. Also, if you’re using a pen and it bleeds onto the other side, it’s okay as long as it doesn’t show on another bubble.

Byrum also says, there are protections to make sure no one votes twice.

“There are numerous security checks that happen at the back end of Michigan elections that the average person has no idea about.”

To track your ballot go to Michigan.gov/vote