Wharton Center lowers the curtain on shows because of Coronavirus

The Wharton Center has cancelled five upcoming shows because of concerns about the Coronavirus.

The events include:

DRUM TAO 2020

Dog Man: the Musical

Of Equal Place: Isotopes in Motion

The Royal Winnipeg Ballet

The Klezmatics

The shows run between Friday, March 13th and Thursday, March 26th.

“The health and safety of all who visit and work at Wharton Center is our top priority,” the organization said in a press release.

There are other plays and shows scheduled at the Wharton Center during this time, but the decision to hold those events is up to the performers’ organizations, including the MSU Department of Theatre, the College of Music, and the Lansing Symphony Orchestra. They are all scheduled to continue as of 1 p.m. on March 12th.

Currently, the Broadway musical “Wicked” is still set to run starting Wednesday, April 1st.

People who have tickets for cancelled Wharton Center events will get information about refunds or rescheduled performances.