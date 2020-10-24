Who says Halloween is cancelled this year? Drive-thru Halloween extravaganza happening in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Who says Halloween is cancelled this year? On Saturday there will be a drive-thru Halloween extravaganza happening downtown Lansing.

Each car will receive trick -or- treat bags on their car side mirrors and various stations inside of the North Grand parking ramp will fill it with goodies.

Performers and visual artists will be lined up throughout the ramp to provide safe entertainment from the comfort of your car.

The price of entry per car is $20..

The event starts at 7 p.m.