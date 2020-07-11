Why some businesses close and others stay open after Covid-19 exposures

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Some businesses have had to close their doors after positive cases of Covid-19 were linked back to them, but others have been able to stay open.

Health officer, Linda Vail, with the Ingham County Health department says it a case by case situation and different factors play into whether a business has to close or can stay open.

“We asses the level of risk that there is and the need to do contact tracing and case investigation that’s limited to who we can literally just get on the phone with and identify, versus, here’s a large expsorue window, here’s an extension time period where people were probably exposed to somebody who was infectious and we don’t even begin to have a way to identify who all those people are,” said Vail.

Harpers Resturant& Brew Pub in East Lansing and Riverfront Animal Hospital in Lansing both had to close their doors after positive Covid-19 cases were traced back to them.

“It has to do with the exposure, so at Harpers and at Riverfront Animal Hospital, we know that there were people on site every single day for a large window of time, so the entire window that we’ve given you, there was someone there that was potential infectious or already exhibiting symptoms,” said Vail.

Vail added that both situations prompted a need to notify the community.

“We know people were close together we know that people were in close contact for a long period of time, we know all those things, so public notice,” Vail said.

Not all cases go public though and some can even be resolved quickly.

“Even in a Meijer store, an employee, we find out when that person worked, where they were working, where there might be risk of exposure and if there’s not a need for public notification, we don’t do it,” Vail added.

Recently, two people who tested positive for Covid-19 were traced back to a CATA bus. The public was notified, even though it was only two riders and Vail says it was a low risk level when it comes to exposure.

“It’s just public transportation, we also know that we can’t identify who else was potentially on those buses and even though in that case it wasn’t something that happened over and over and over again day after day, it did happen and it does seem responsible to let the public know that there was a potential low risk exposure there,” said Vail.