Windows shattered at building that houses Governor’s office and at historic tower

Video courtesy: Tom Shannon/shannonvisuals.com

Protesters shattered windows at the Romney Building and the Boji Tower in downtown Lansing on Sunday night.

The Romney Building is home to the office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Boji Tower is a historic building and the tallest building in the city.

It’s not known if protesters entered the buildings or what damage may have happened inside, but there is video of people smashing the Boji windows.

The Boji Tower, at 124 W. Allegan St., is on the National Register of Historic Places as the Capital Bank Tower. It was also known as the Michigan National Tower. It also hosts legislative committee meetings.

According to the Boji Group, it was built in 1929 by R. E. Olds.

The Romney Building, which is across Capitol Ave. from the Lansing Capitol, is where the Michigan governors have their actual offices. They have an office in the Capitol itself, but is traditionally used for small meetings and bill signings and has been dubbed the Governor’s “ceremonial office”.

The buildings were the scene of the most recent crimes committed by rioters on Sunday night. Earlier, they smashed a police car in East Lansing, flipped over a car in downtown Lansing which also caught fire, and smashed the windows of a bank in downtown Lansing.

The protests – both in Lansing and across the nation – we’re sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Passersby recorded an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost 10 minutes. Floyd repeatedly told the officers he couldn’t breathe in the minutes before he died.

His death, just one of numerous cases of deaths at the hands of police, sparked violence in cities across this nation this weekend.

