Long lines at drive-thru COVID-19 testing

WLNS — Drive-thru testing in the town of St. Johns is actually driving traffic problems there, police said.

Long backups are causing headaches, so vehicles will now be able to line up inside the parking mall.

And health staff will be out there, directing traffic in hopes of making things move a little smoother.

In Lansing, this was the scene at the Frandor drive-thru site, full of peopl e waiting to get tested inside the Old Sears Automotive Center.

Right now, the lines are about as long as they have ever been.

The state announced a record number of COVID-19 cases with more than 6,400 confirmed.