LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you plan on traveling out of the country this year, you may want to check and make sure your passport is up-to-date–or you may end up pushing back your vacation back.

If you need a passport, or need to renew your passport, it’s not likely to happen any time soon. Officials say right now, wait times are about as long as they’ve ever seen.

“This spring, we’ve had four people have to cancel two days before,” said Laura Knutson, travel agent and President of Knutson’s Travel Port.

For Knutson, passport delays are becoming a big issue–especially for people long to “get out” post-pandemic.

“They call it ‘revenge travel’ and people are going on bucket-list trips, they’ve got money saved up for the past two years that they didn’t get to travel. They are going to Europe, to Australia, to Africa, Caribbean, Mexico, places they may not have considered before, that all take passports,” Knutson said.

It’s something, members of Congress tell me, they’ve been hearing a lot lately.

“In many cases, if not most, we could get it done…and get the passport to the people,” said U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg (R – Tipton). “That has not been the case in our offices…when we see the type of wait times that we’re having.”

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s office said that from January to July of last year, they assisted with 86 passport cases in their district.

At the same point in this year, they’ve seen 258.

Passport offices, likewise, are overwhelmed with appointments from people trying to get their passports.

“You can try to get an appointment at a passport office. Our closest one is in Detroit…I’ve had people fly across the country to get an appointment, they are so hard to come by,” travel agent Knutson said.

Officials tell me that a little planning can go a long way.

“We suggest people check their passport, and if it’s going to expire within six months, immediately take action to get it renewed,” Walberg said.

Likewise, Knutson said, “I’d say six months ahead, at least, start the process.”

Both Walberg’s and Slotkin’s offices also advised that, if you have a trip within those next six months and might not get your passport on time, contact your Senator or U.S. Rep as early as possible so they can help push the process along.