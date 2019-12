Good evening, Michigan. The mitten waves back, even at night. pic.twitter.com/HBrgkO6hYm — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) December 4, 2019

DETROIT —

Christina Koch shared a photo of the Mitten sparkling in the evening from space to her Twitter page this week.

Koch was born in Grand Rapids and raised in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Koch is currently a resident at the International Space Station where she holds the title of having the longest single space flight by woman.