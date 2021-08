LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing police say they are looking for a man that they consider armed and dangerous. His name is Anthony Louis Dumont.

Police say they received a call early Saturday morning about complaints of a man threatening people with a gun.

When police arrived, the man pointed the gun at an officer and ran off.

Police say that Dumont is still wanted.

If you see Dumont, do not approach him and call police.