LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Looking for a gentle companion to relax with at home? Look no further than Scone.

This sweet and worried kitty arrived at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter after his owner had to go to a nursing home and couldn’t take him. A family member tried to take him in, but the other cat there didn’t like Scone, and the dog was too scary.

2-year-old Scone is looking for a home that’s quiet, like his last one. (ICACS)

Scone is looking for a quieter home, like he had before. He’d love nothing more than to curl up and enjoy some time alone with you.

Scone is 2 years old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. You can find out more about him by going here or calling ICACS at 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.